Members of the public searching for a missing pensioner in Hamilton have found a body.

While police say it's too early to say who it is, the only person missing in that area has been 84-year-old Raymond 'Curly' Stirling who hasn't been seen since January 15.

Police stopped their official search a week later, but family and friends have continued to search every day for their beloved father and grandfather.

Raymond suffered mild dementia and was known to flag down people for a ride. It's unclear how far from his home he was found, but family confirmed it was their search group who made the discovery.

Daughter Julie Caddigan said they would wait for formal identification to be completed before making any comment.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry today confirmed a body had been found in the suburb of Rototuna yesterday afternoon.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Raymond Stirling has been missing for just over a month.

A further update would be provided once the post mortem and identification procedures had been completed. The matter will now be referred to the coroner.

A local Facebook page set up to help find Raymond last night posted they were cancelling today's search and further information would be released today.