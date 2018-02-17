A paraglider has died after crashing into the side of Mount Maunganui (Mauao) this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 3.25pm on Saturday.

They confirmed about 5pm that the paraglider had been found, but could not say what condition they were in.

A release from police released at 7.41pm confirmed the paraglider had died.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Civil Authority have both been notified of the tragedy.

Victim Support is also being offered to those who were at the scene.

Crowds had earlier gathered at Mount Maunganui beach this afternoon following reports the paraglider had hit a rock on the side of the mountain.

A reporter at the scene saw the rescue helicopter land outside the Mt Maunganui Surf Club but the paraglider was not on board.