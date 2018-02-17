A person has died after becoming trapped in a potato harvester near Pukekohe.

Police confirmed a person has died after a workplace accident at a farm in Puni, near Pukekohe.

Fire and Emergency NZ say they were called to a property on Settlement Rd, near Puni, by ambulance to help at about 12.47pm today.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the incident involved a man.

A Settlement Rd resident told the Herald he drove past the scene where up to three fire appliances, two ambulances and police were gathered.

"It looks like somebody's gone through a potato harvester."

The resident said up to 12 firefighters were gathered around the harvester.

"Some of them were lying down looking up underneath it."

The man said workers at the potato farm had gone and only emergency services were on scene.

The resident said the potato farm owners were responsible people who also notified neighbours of events and kept the area tidy.

- additonal reporting AAP