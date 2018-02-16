Stargazers are set for a treat tonight with the Aurora Australis set to light up skies later this evening.

The Southern Lights are expected to be visible from about 10pm, should cloud allow.

The lights were last visible in May last year, with photographers capturing incredible images of glowing green skies.

The Aurora and its northern equivalent, the Aurora Borealis, are the result of particles in solar winds colliding with gases in the Earth's atmosphere. The particles converge and become most visible close to the Earth's poles.

Last year clear conditions meant the lights were visible from as far north as Christchurch. This aurora was taken from Hoopers Inlet on the Otago Peninsula on New Year's day in 2015 Photo / Ian Griffin

Typically they are usually seen from very southern points including Southland and Stewart Island.