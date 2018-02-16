Stargazers are set for a treat tonight with the Aurora Australis set to light up skies later this evening.
The Southern Lights are expected to be visible from about 10pm, should cloud allow.
The lights were last visible in May last year, with photographers capturing incredible images of glowing green skies.
Last year clear conditions meant the lights were visible from as far north as Christchurch.
Typically they are usually seen from very southern points including Southland and Stewart Island.