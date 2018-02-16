Four offenders are being sought after a daylight robbery of an Auckland jewellery store this week.

The four heavily disguised men smashed into the store on Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill on Tuesday, at 12.48pm.

Auckland Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said the robbers arrived at the store in a stolen vehicle, and kicked and smashed through glass security doors.

They then used weapons to break into display cabinets before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

"These offenders have committed an alarming attack in broad daylight while members of our community were going about their daily business," Baldwin said.

"The ordeal was frightening for the victims involved and those who were in the store at the time of the incident - it's very fortunate that no one was injured."

Police are appealing for the public to help identify the four men, plus a possible fifth offender who may have been driving a stolen vehicle used during the robbery. The car was recovered later the same day.

"Although the offenders' faces were disguised someone will recognise them and know who they are. We're asking anyone who may have information to do the right thing and contact police so we can identify these offenders and hold them to account for their actions," Baldwin said.

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a dark green older model Toyota with the right rear passenger window covered in tape near Valonia Reserve, Mt Roskill either before or after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenn Baldwin on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.