Three people have been injured in a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 1 south of Warkworth.

The crash, at the intersection of Cowan Bay Rd at Pohuehue, happened about 11.50am and the highway is down to one lane.

AKL Travel Update: SH1 WARKWORTH, btwn Cowan Bay & Perry Rd a CRASH. Expect delays. ^IZ — Time Saver Traffic (@TSTraffic) February 15, 2018

Traffic is bumper-to-bumper on both sides of the Johnstones Hill tunnels. Photo / Nick Reed

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

The NZ Transport Agency said stop-go traffic management will be in place for the next two hours through the crash scene, causing significant delays.

The exact nature of the injuries has not been confirmed, but the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.