Motorists were warned to expect significant delays following a multiple-vehicle crash involving up to seven cars on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway this afternoon.

The crash blocked all traffic heading in the northbound lane near the Maioro St off-ramp just before 4pm.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned motorists to expect significant delays and consider an alternative route.

A police spokesperson said that emergency services were called to the scene at 3.56pm.

"There are no reported injuries and emergency services are working to clear the lanes as soon as possible," they said.

The transport agency is advising motorists on the Maioro St off-ramp to use the shoulder to pass the crash.

SH20 - SOUTH WESTERN MWY - CRASH - 3.30PM



A multi-vehicle crash is blocking ALL northbound lanes at the Maioro St off-ramp. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/tJtVGWyKV6 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 14, 2018

UPDATE 4.15PM

Two lanes remain blocked. Road users are advised to use the shoulder to pass the crash. Expect delays or consider using an alternative route. ^MF https://t.co/qiYSQEts8x — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 14, 2018

FINAL UPDATE 5.03PM

The crash has now been cleared and congestion has eased. ^MF https://t.co/qiYSQEts8x — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, motorists heading south on the Southern Motorway also faced delays. The southbound lane was heavy from East Tamaki to Manukau following a truck breakdown.

The truck blocked the left lane just after the Orams Rd overbridge, and NZTA advised motorists to expect delays in the area.

The breakdown has now been cleared but congestion is expected.

The crash and breakdown has caused delays on Auckland's motorway network this afternoon. Photo / Google

Traffic is also heavy on the Northern Motorway northbound between the Harbour bridge and Upper Harbour Highway.

Traffic is also heavy citybound between Northcote Rd and the Upper Harbour Highway.

The Northwestern Motorway is heavy between Rosebank Rd and Lincoln Rd for those heading westbound.

The Southern Motorway will be heavy at times between Symonds St and Greenlane, as well from Mount Wellington following the truck breakdown as congestion eases.

The Southwestern Motorway is heavy between Walmsley and Massey roads southbound.

Meanwhile traffic northbound is also heavy from Massey Rd to the Mangere bridge.

