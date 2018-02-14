The former Waikato District Health Board chief executive Dr Nigel Murray's $1.17 million villa is for sale.

The four bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom house in an affluent suburb on the outskirts of Hamilton went on the market six days ago, though no for sale sign was at the gate earlier this week.

Murray quit the DHB in October amid an expenses scandal after he was found to have spent $218,000 of taxpayer money on travel over a three-year period.

Dr Nigel Murray quit the Waikato DHB in October amid an expenses scandal. Photo / File

The State Services Commission investigation into his spending irregularities is ongoing.

Murray bought the house, a former bed and breakfast, in the exclusive rural suburb of Tamahere in December 2014, with property records listing him as the sole owner.

However, Murray's wife Nicola Murray told the Herald last year he did not live at the address with her, even though property records show he took possession of it on January 16, 2015.

The certificate of title shows Nicola Murray filed a notice of claim on the house under the Property Relationships Act 1976, just three days after the January settlement.

When Murray's expense receipts were forced into public following months of investigations by the Herald on November 3, it showed the health boss lived with another person at a Hamilton hotel for six months when he first relocated from Canada in June 2014.

That accommodation was paid for by Waikato DHB, and together with his relocation costs, totalled $52,000. The amount agreed for relocation by then board chairman Bob Simcock was $25,000.

Nicola Murray previously declined to comment to the Herald about Murray's living arrangements when he first arrived in New Zealand, but confirmed did not live at the villa he paid $895,000 for.

"Hareton House" as it is listed, is a special property according to the Lugton's Real Estate listing by agent Kristen Gould.

"The dedication and integrity to the restoration process and the attention to detail is evident throughout the home.

"The clever integration of modern and charming period features meld together to present the stunning property it is today."

The home features heart Kauri and Matai timber floors, French doors and private verandas, and picturesque leafy garden views, according to Gould.

Photographs show the home full of mounted deer and other animal heads and antlers.

There's a claw-foot bath, patterned wallpaper and high studs in keeping with the era of the 270sq m metre villa.

It sits on 5197sq m of land with established plantings and comes complete with a four-car garage, an outdoor pizza oven, "Mouse chalet" shed and vegetable gardens.

The rateable value is $1.14m and market value sits around $1.17m.

The house is for sale by negotiation.