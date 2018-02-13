Police are investigating an alleged assault on two men in the tiny town of Pukenui last week, reportedly the outcome of confusion over whose fish and chip order was whose.

According to police, the two victims were among a group who were served another party's order in the Far North settlement on Wednesday.

They left Pukenui, driving to Hauhora Heads to eat their meal, but returned after one of them received an abusive, threatening phone call telling him to "sort it out".

They were confronted by five men, one of whom allegedly punched one of the vistims on the jaw, while another landed four or five blows to the head of the second.

One of the men who was struck reportedly declined to lay a complaint, telling police he would take the matter into his own hands.