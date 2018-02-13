A superstar teacher will be honoured at her funeral in a quirky way - with her favourite chocolate.

Casey Walker, 34, suffered critical injuries in a car accident on February 9 on Tauhei Rd near Morrinsville. She died of her injuries the next day.

Walker was the eldest of three siblings. Her two little brothers spoke with the Herald from their family home.

Casey and Davey Walker met 11 years ago when Davey played rugby with Casey's brother in Morrinsville. Photo / Supplied

Brother Ryan McIntyre came up with the unusual way to honour his sister who loved Cadbury Caramilk chocolate. When they raided her house they found 19 blocks of the stuff. Since then her friends had accumulated around 100 blocks to be used at the service on Wednesday.

"At the cemetery instead of putting flowers in with her we'll take two pieces. You eat one and chuck one in with her.

"There's going to be enough things going in with her. I thought it might be a good idea, that way she gets some of it and we get some of it."

Walker was a born and bred Morrinsville woman. She had taught at Morrinsville School since 2002, taking breaks to travel and have her two children Briar, 2, and Tanner, 8 months with her husband Davey Walker. Last year she returned to work, sharing the job with another teacher who had young children.

Ryan said he'd be brutally honest and call his sister "bossy".

"She was also really good at organising everything. It made it a lot easier so no one else had to do it. But you had to put up with it her way, not how you would do it.

"She'd go into a room and make her way around the room. She'd take interest in everyone else. She was very outgoing and sociable, and loving and kind with family and friends.

"We're just devastated that it's had to end so soon. Not only do we miss out on this time with her but Briar and Tanner do. She was an amazing mum. We can try fill the gap but it's just not the same," Ryan told the Herald.

The Morrinsville School would close tomorrow so students and staff could pay respects to teacher and mum Casey Walker, who died in a car crash in Morrinsville. Photo / Supplied

Walker met Davey in 2007 through friends in Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club. Her brother Logan was playing in Davey's team.

Logan said they had a fight when they first started dating.

"I went off and said he was my friend first. It was the same as any sibling rivalry, we had an argument, then it was fine after that."

Walker, who is Maori, got the nickname Manu at high school after the pale doll called Manu on the TV show Playschool, Ryan said.

She used to be part of Morrinsville Country Music Club and played netball.

Mum Sharon McIntyre was completely overwhelmed with the support of the community. She said two of the police officers who were at the scene of the crash had partners who knew Walker. One of the fire crew played rugby with Walker's husband.

People had donated food for the funeral, set up a Givealittle page and the Morrinsville School would close tomorrow so students and staff could pay respects to Walker, McIntyre said.

"All the networks have made it so special. This is what being part of a community is like. It is amazing

"We're just totally overwhelmed with the love and support that has come her way from both sides of the family, even the children's friends."

Over $6000 has been raised via Davey and Givealittle for funeral costs.

Chairman of Morrinsville School and life member of Morrinsville Sports Brett Johnstone couldn't speak highly enough of Walker. He said she had the ability to "call a spade a spade" and always went above and beyond in her work. She'd visit a school camp site days before it started to make sure there were no beehives.

"She was an extremely unique human being. As a teacher she touched so many kids' lives.

"I just can't imagine what it's going to be like without her being around, it's rocked our whole community. She held a very very special place within our school hearts and our rugby hearts and our community.

"To be called a friend by Casey Walker is just the tops for me."