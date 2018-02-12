The New Zealander among 10 people arrested and initially charged with producing pornography in Cambodia has been deported.

Paul Brasch, 33, a tour guide in Cambodia, was one of those arrested at a pool party in Siem Reap last month on pornography charges.

However, the charges were downgraded after no pornographic material was found and Siem Reap governor So Platong said they were actually arrested for allegedly ignoring a warning to stop their parties.

Seven of the 10 have now been deported. The Siem Reap Provincial Court, which granted bail to the seven last week, had also ordered them to leave Cambodia, court spokesman Yin Srang told Reuters.

"A judge said that they must leave the country, that they must not return, and that they must not gather in a group and party," he said.

Defence lawyer Ouch Sopheaktra said all seven had left the country and the three remaining foreigners still in detention, from Britain, the Netherlands and Norway, would soon be put on trial.

"The seven have been ordered to leave Cambodia temporarily and now they have already arrived in their home countries," Ouch Sopheaktra said.

The only women among the 10 detained people, Canadians Eden Kazoleas and Jessica Drolet, arrived by plane in Toronto on Friday night, and spoke briefly to the press.

"I'm very happy to be home, I'm grateful to be in Canada," said Kazoleas, a 19-year-old from Alberta. "I look forward to seeing my family and my parents, who have done absolutely everything they could to bring me home."

Kazoleas thanked Cambodian authorities for their "understanding" during the incident.

"I did not know, nor did I think attending a pool party would be offensive in Cambodian culture," Kazoleas said.

"I apologise to anyone who thinks it was, but ... when I attended the party I was not taking part in any pornographic dancing or anything the media suggests I was doing and I am very disappointed in the way I was represented."

Drolet, a 26-year-old from Ontario, expressed similar sentiments.

The two women said they were happy to have each other's company during the ordeal.

"I was lucky to have Jessica in there with me," Kazoleas said.

"As much as I wish she didn't have to go through it, I couldn't have done it without her."



- NZN, AP