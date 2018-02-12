School's out for kids in the Far North as flooding closes almost a dozen schools.

More than 100mm of rain could fall in the region today - up to 40mm an hour.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Northland and has predicted thunderstorms and downpours.

Read more: What does Cyclone Gita mean for NZ's weather - and will we cop a direct hit?

Advertisement

Civil Defence Northland has urged motorists to stay safe and drive carefully.

Heavy rain created a spectacular display of water going over the Whangarei Falls. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Education said Kaeo School, Whangaruru School, Kawakawa Primary, Whangaroa College, Taipa School, Karetu School, Opua School, Peria School, Bay of Islands College and Mangonui School have closed.

MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts said up to 80mm had fallen over the past 24 hours in the Far North, most of that was between 9pm and 10am today. The heaviest deluge was 29mm, between 7am and 8am near the Mangamuka Ranges.

Flooding in the Far North has closed ten schools. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Another 50mm to 80mm was predicted by 6pm today, mostly on the western side of Northland, Coutts said. Rain should ease in the east throughout the day.

Some good 24hr (up to 8am) rainfalls across Northland. Wettest around #Kaeo while the gauge at #Kerikeri has recorded 71mm. https://t.co/NSlU8DWP3I ^Cam pic.twitter.com/yLbKojhXNJ — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2018

Work is underway to clear a slip blocking SH1. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Workers are clearing a massive slip blocking SH11 at Lemons Hill, between Kawakawa and Paihia. A digger is trying to break up several large trees so they can be moved off the highway.

An engineer is on the way to assess the stability of the slip face and decide if the highway can reopen today.

The occupants of this car were rescued by volunteers of the Paihia and Kawakawa fire brigades after it was hit by a tree dislodged by the slip on Lemon's Hill this morning. Photo / Peter de Graaf

MetService meteorologist John Law said New Zealand had also been struck about 2000 times in the past 12 hours by lightning.

"It's in a line stretching from Northland, down towards Auckland, through Waikato and the Hawke's Bay. There's a nice long line."

Heavy rain is also affecting Opotiki, where schools are closed and roads are treacherous after the biggest flood in a decade.

Taking advantage of the metre-deep water on their Church Rd field, Opotiki Primary School kids in Opotiki stripped down to shorts and took a dip while others kayaked across "Lake Opotiki Primary".

Opotiki mayor John Forbes said about 20 per cent of the town was flooded and the damage to the roads could cost Opotiki District Council $1 million after the equivalent of the average rainfall for the month of February fell overnight.

Kaeo church is always the first to flood when heavy rain hits the region. Former Prime Minister Helen Clark surveys the swimming pool in 2007. Photo / Nigel Marple

Opotiki had 78mm of rain over the past 24 hours, MetService meteorologist Tom Bell said, about as much as it typically gets for the entire month of February.

But Forbes had heard up to 127mm was measured in the mountains. A gauge at the wharf measured 170mm over 48 hours.

South of Kawakawa, Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

A Herald reader in Sunnyvale, Auckland, watched the rain this morning.

"The once-placid stream at the bottom of my section is now a raging brown torrent. Gutters overflowing as torrential rain spilled from the sky. It's still raining but has begun to ease."

SH1 in Hamilton was closed this morning because of flooding.

State Highway 11 between Kawakawa and Paihia is closed. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The MetService has issued a severe weather watch for the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions, where heavy rain is expected until 10pm.

Possible thundery downpours were forecast in Waikato, Waitomo, Taupo and eastern Taumarunui.

Flooded roads

​

• SH10, Kaeo, 4WD access only through the Totara North intersection

• SH1 just south of the BP station at Whakapara

• SH10 in the Bulls Gorge area, south of Kerikeri

• SH10 near the Pakaraka turnoff

• SH10 near Paewhenua Island, between Hihi and Mangonui

• Codlin Road, Maungakaramea

• Western Hills Drive, Whangarei – surface flooding in the northbound lanes