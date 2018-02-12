Police have received more information on the homicide of two people in South Dunedin last month, but are yet to lay further charges.

Investigators in the Wesley St double homicide last week promised "identity protection" for anyone who came forward with further information, in a bid to boost their collection of evidence.

The bodies of Anastasia Margaret Neve, 35, and David Ian Clarke, 49, were found inside the South Dunedin house on January 22, after it was set alight.

People attend the Dunedin funeral for Anastasia Margaret Neve. Photo / ODT

Police have said evidence suggested they died before the fire started, and they were treating the deaths as a double homicide.

Advertisement

A 46-year-old Dunedin man accused of burning down the house was late last month granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody by consent. The man was known to the couple.

A police spokeswoman said more people had come forward offering information after last week's request.

None had requested protection of their identities. No additional charges had been laid.