A Tauranga man died from serious head injuries on Sunday night.

The Greerton 2nd Hand & Pawn Warehouse in Wilrose Place was cordoned off yesterday after the death of a 52-year-old man, who is yet to be named.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner earlier said police and ambulance staff were called to the property at 10.40pm on Sunday.

When police arrived, paramedics were treating the man, who had serious head injuries, but he was pronounced dead at 11.15pm, Warner said.

Advertisement

A scene examination was under way, and inquiries were ongoing, he said.

Police are investigating the death of a man who suffered serious head injuries. Photo / George Novak

An armed police guard barred entry to the property when the Bay of Plenty Times visited the scene yesterday. The police cordon was expected to remain in place for some time.

Staff from a neighbouring car wreckers business were initially turned away until they were allowed to enter the yard mid-morning.

Two ESR personnel, assisted by four police officers wearing protective gear, could be seen going in and out of the business conducting a forensic examination.

It was understood the body was yet to be removed from the scene.

About 15 relatives of the dead man held a vigil at the police cordon yesterday, including a woman who identified herself as the man's niece.

A young man, who said they had travelled from outside Tauranga on hearing the news, said some of the man's mokopuna were also holding vigil.

The Greerton 2nd Hand and Pawn Warehouse was cordoned off by police. Photo / George Novak

The mood was sombre as they sat and stood around near the police cordon watching and waiting for news as to when their loved one's body would be returned to the family.

Police were keen to speak to anyone who was in the Courtney Rd, Wilrose Place, Fraser St area between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, Warner said.

Anyone with any information should call the Tauranga Police station (07) 577 4300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It was the second time police have cordoned the property in the past six weeks.

Lance Wayne Waite, 58, who died on January 3 in Tauranga Hospital, was believed to have visited the property before being dropped off at the hospital suffering critical injuries.

A man charged with Waite's murder was awaiting trial.