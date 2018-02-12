Two shots fired at a house, including one which smashed through a bedroom window where two people were sleeping, have prompted a Tikipunga family to appeal for help.

The family - who understandably do not want to be named - hope someone who heard, saw or knows anything will come forward and talk to police.

Two members of the family were cleaning up outside after a party at the property on Balmoral Rd in Tikipunga about 2.30am on Saturday when a vehicle drove past and two shots were fired.

Another member of the family said the first shot went through the top of a bedroom window. "It went right into the wardrobe, which is on the other side of the room."

Advertisement

She said the shot was believed to be from a shotgun, and the pellets just missed the bed, where two people were asleep.

"Had they been walking out the [bedroom] door it would have got them."

The family believe the second shot was fired in the direction of two people outside, who had started running after hearing the first shot.

Those pellets ended up in the fence. She said when talking to the police in the morning they realised the shell had landed near where the two had been standing.

She said everyone had was shaken up. "We're just glad no one got hurt."

The two who had been asleep first thought it was an explosion, or something had been smashed into. The two outside were "shaking, stunned, just in shock".

Two children were in the house at the time, as well as three other adults sleeping in the lounge.

Senior Sergeant Rob Huys confirmed police were investigating and had been to the house.

"Fortunately no one was injured and police are taking this very seriously.

"We appreciate this occurred in the early hours of the morning however we'd like to hear from anyone who may have seen a white four-wheel drive in the Balmoral Rd area around the time of the incident."

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact Mr Huys, Whangarei police, on 09 430 4500, or phone anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.