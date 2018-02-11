A senior Northland police officer accused of sexual violation and indecent assault can now be named after he denied the allegations.

Detective Inspector Kevin Burke appeared briefly before a registrar in the Auckland District Court this morning and entered not guilty pleas to all the charges he faces.

He is charged with two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual violation and has elected a jury trial.

Burke, 60, did not seek continued name suppression today, but the particulars of the allegations remain suppressed.

He was remanded on bail to reappear in April.

Burke was stood down last April when the criminal investigation started and was charged in December.

A parallel employment investigation is also under way, as well as a separate inquiry by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.