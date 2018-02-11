Police are conducting inquiries after a man died in Tauranga last night from serious head injuries.

At about 10.40pm yesterday Police and ambulance responded to calls for assistance at Wilrose Pl, Tauranga.

On arrival, paramedics were dealing with a 52-year-old male who had suffered a serious injury to the head. He was pronounced dead at 11.15pm.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said police were conducting a scene examination and inquiries would continue today.

Police are contacting the victim's family.

"[We] would like to speak to anyone who was in the Courtney Rd, Wilrose Pl, Fraser St areas between 9pm and midnight last night," he said.

The public can contact the Tauranga Police station on 07 577 4300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.