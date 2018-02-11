A body has been found on a Christchurch beach early this morning.

A person jogging at Sumner Beach reported finding the body at 4.35am.

Emergency services attended and police are working to determine the identification of the body.

Police cannot yet confirm the identity until a post mortem has been completed.

The discovery of the body comes after 14-year-old Jack Sutton disappeared while swimming with a friend at the beach last Monday.

The Linwood College student's family and friends have scoured the rocks, cliffs and shoreline around the beach, and around Scarborough Heads to Taylor's Mistake since the official search and rescue operation was postponed later that day.