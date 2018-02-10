An inspirational rendition of Golden Globe winning song "This is Me" has been belted out by 400 Kiwi school-leavers ready to take on university.
The students, mostly graduates of south Auckland schools, sang the song from the hit "The Greatest Showman" as part of a UniPrep programme at Auckland University of Technology (AUT) South Campus last week.
The hit song - which is also in line for an Oscar - is performed on the show by Broadway star Keala Settle, who is of Maori descent and who still has family in New Zealand.
The song has just won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.
This Is Me is from the recent musical release The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.
The 400 school leavers sang in unison with the aid of conductor Igelese Ete.
Two soloists were also chosen from the group.
The group practiced 'This is Me' for three hours over two days before a final taped performance on Friday.