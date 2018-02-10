Low cloud is causing chaos for travellers flying into Wellington Airport, with chart topping rapper Macklemore having to find alternative arrangements for his gig in the capital tonight.

The airport says on its website: "Due to low cloud some flights have been delayed or cancelled".

And on Twitter, the airport said: "Low cloud at Wellington Airport has affected some arriving and departing flights this afternoon."

Low cloud at Wellington Airport has affected some arriving and departing flights this afternoon.



If you are travelling please check with your airline or Wellington Airport's flight information at https://t.co/9gyw4gaWuL — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) February 10, 2018

Macklemore will now be flying into Palmerston North, with promoters saying his concert in the capital will still go ahead as planned.