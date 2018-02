Cyclone Gita has hit Samoa hard today, with high winds and torrential rain.

Widespread flooding has been reported from Gita, which slammed into the Pacific nation last night.

Power is out in many areas and there are reports of uprooted trees and roofs being torn off.

The Samoa Observer said there had been no reports of casualties.

Cyclone Gita's predicted track, predicted at 7.35am today by the Fiji Meteorological Service.

Cyclone Gita has brought down trees in Samoa. Photo / Samoa Meteorological Service, Facebook

Gita is moving away from Samoa. The Samoa Meteorological Service said the cyclone was expected to be about 200km southeast of Apia by early afternoon.