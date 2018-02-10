Family and friends have farewelled Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush – with the congregation being told the 16-year-old was "beautiful", had a "big heart" and made friends wherever she went.

Amber-Rose, 16, was found dead at her Corstorphine home a week ago. A 30-year-old medical professional has been charged with murder.

A large crowd of loved ones today gathered at Hope and Sons Chapel to farewell her – with mourners wearing bright clothing to honour the teenager.

Amber-Rose Rush (right) and her mother Lisa Ann in this undated photograph. Photo / Supplied

Two of her siblings, including brother Jayden, also had dyed their hair purple, Amber-Rose's favourite colour.

Advertisement

The service began with family members lighting rainbow-coloured candles to honour the girl.

Mourners were told that she had a strong sense of justice, would stand up for those she loved and had a goal of eventually joining the police and becoming a dog handler.

She loved the beach and being with friends.

Her step-father also told mourners that "we will all miss your sassy attitude".

Her sister, Shantelle, also paid tribute.

"Amber was more than a sister to me, she was also my best friend," she said.

"No matter what happened I would always ask her for advice, even though she was five years younger. She was a great aunty. This is not goodbye it's see you later ... love you Amber."

A tribute read to the gathering on behalf of Amber-Lee's mother, Lisa, stated: "You are the definition of perfection. Your attitude acting tough but you are marshmallow on the inside.

Family members and 18-year-old Jayden Rush after Amber-Rose Rush's funeral in Dunedin. The 16-year-old was found dead at a Clermiston Ave house, in Dunedin last Saturday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"You are the glue that holds us. You are one in a million baby girl, my best friend, my love, my spark my everything. Love mum."

The Weekend Herald revealed today that grieving family members had been getting tribute tattoos to the 16-year-old.

The tattoo features a bird and flowers and is a design Amber-Rose had made before her tragic death, her 18-year-old brother, Jayden, told the Weekend Herald.

"Amber said the bird symbolised 'freedom'," he said.

"It was like a bird with flowers. So my mother and sister had the exact same tattoo done two days ago. My bird is being drawn up as a Phoenix."

Family members and friends carry Amber-Rose Rush's coffin to a hearse after today's funeral. Photograph / Brett Phibbs

Jayden received his tattoo on Friday afternoon.

He described the past few days since his sister's death as "rough", remembering her as a very special member of his family.

"Amber had such a contagious smile," he said. "Everyone who met her always mentions her smile".

Police have this week been searching a Dunedin quarry as part of their investigation.

Police were photographed prodding the ground in the pond at Blackhead Quarry with sticks.

The quarry is 4km from Amber-Rose's Clermiston Ave home.

Earlier this week police issued a call for anyone who may have been in the Quarry or beach area between 11.30pm on Friday, February 2 and 12.30am on Saturday, February 3, to get in touch with them.

"In particular, police would like to speak to the occupants of a black Toyota Camry that was in the car park near the pond around this time, and may have witnessed something," Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said.

The man charged over Amber's death has been granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody by consent until he appears in the High Court on February 20.