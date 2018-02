A motorcyclist is dead and another person injured after a crash in Burwood, Christchurch.

A car and a motorbike collided on Queen Elizabeth II Dr shortly after 9.15pm.

St John confirmed one person had died. The driver and sole occupant of the car suffered minor injuries.

Queen Elizabeth II Dr was still closed between Burwood Rd and Marshlands Rd after 11pm.

Advertisement

Local diversions were in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit were in attendance.