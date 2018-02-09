A small plane that took out wire fences as it crashed through a horse paddock narrowly missed a car leaving the property this week.

The owner of Stonewall Stud in south Auckland said a delivery driver who had just dropped a quad bike at the property "just missed being clipped" by the light plane.

Stud owners Jill and Steve Stockman said it was lucky all of their horses, including a number of mares with foals, were in an adjoining paddock.

"It ripped out fences and dragged them but yes, it was lucky none of the horses were hurt," Jill Stockman said.

The stud is the base of leading trainer Steve Telfer.

Stockman didn't see the crash-landing but came out when she heard the horses in distress to see a plane sitting in the paddock.

"There were two people in the plane and they got out and were able to walk around,"

"I don't know who called emergency services but they were there within minutes."

Stonewall Stud is in the flight path of nearby Ardmore Aerodrome and Stockman believed a plane had "got into trouble" on take-off.

"He's had to make a bit of a diversion."

Civil Aviation Authority were at the property investigating.