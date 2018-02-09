Emergency services are at the scenes of two separate crashes less than 40km apart.

A person is in serious condition after becoming trapped in a vehicle following a crash near Masterton.

The incident happened on Masterton Stronvar Rd in Te Ore Ore at about 4.35pm.

A police spokesperson said the person had been extricated from the vehicle following what looked like a single-car crash.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, emergency services including a helicopter were at the scene of another crash about 40km from Te Ore Ore in Mt Bruce.

The crash happened just before 5.30pm on State Highway 2.

A police spokesperson said two people were moderately injured after the car they were travelling in went off the road near an underpass.

The pair had to be freed from the vehicle.

The police spokesperson said one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by helicopter and the other to Masterton Hospital by ambulance.

The crash was not blocking the road.