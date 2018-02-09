One of two teens who died in a swollen Waitakere Ranges stream during last weekend's storm has been buried.

Photos of the farewell for Sosi Turagaiviu were posted to Facebook this afternoon.

Turagaiviu was one of two West Auckland 17-year-olds who died when a group of teens got into trouble when flash flooding occurred during their swimming trip to Cascade Falls on Saturday.

Sosiveta Turagaiviu, also known as Sosi, has been buried in Auckland after he died in a flash flooding tragedy last Saturday. Photo / File

Mitch Woolley also died, while his twin brother Denver was winched to safety by the Westpac rescue helicopter. Two other teens also made it to safety.

Advertisement

In the photos posted today, Turagaiviu's coffin is shown being carried from a hearse and then laid to rest at an Auckland cemetery.

Lodie Kalou Rateri wrote on Facebook that it was an "awesome service to your home coming".

"Your [sic] blessed with a humble family, here and abroad, Fiji, school mates and friends, rest easy."

Turagaiviu, whose full first name is Sosiveta and who emigrated to New Zealand from Fiji when he was three, was remembered by his great-uncle this week as a staunch Christian who had good friends and worked hard at KFC Westgate to save for a car.

"He was a very hard worker and always very good at keeping money and looking after his job," Pastor Viliame Turagaiviu said of the Massey High School student.

Mitch Woolley, 17, also died in the tragedy. Photo / File

Woolley, who had just left Massey High to start a marine engineering apprenticeship, was also remembered by family this week.

In a statement, his parents Mike and Tracey said he was a cheeky and fun-loving entertainer who made others happy.

"Mitch's infectious personality always ensured that there was a smile on the faces of family, friends and those that happened to meet him."

According to his death notice, Woolley's funeral will take place at 12.30pm tomorrow in the main chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home in Henderson.