The largest Auckland-only police wing in more than 40 years is set to begin training at the Royal New Zealand Police College on Monday.

Eighty police officers from Wing 314 would be on the beat in Tāmaki Makaurau in a few short months.

Thirty-eight of the new recruits would be flying down to Wellington this weekend ahead of training.

Assistant Commissioner Districts John Tims said 80 extra constables in Auckland would be a huge boost to policing numbers.

Advertisement

"The extra staff will be spread across Counties Manukau, Waitemata and Auckland City Districts and will mean more staff on the front line responding to calls from our community, holding offenders to account and keeping people safe," he said.

He said the recruits were a diverse mix from Maori, Pacific, Asian and New Zealand European backgrounds.