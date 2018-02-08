An Auckland man has pleaded guilty to starting several devastating fires that destroyed a business in the seaside community of Piha.

Cory Marson-Wood appeared this morning in the High Court at Auckland before Justice Graham Lang and pleaded guilty to all six charges he faced.

Justice Lang convicted Marson-Wood on all counts and remanded him in custody until sentencing next month.

The young man, a Piha resident himself, was arrested in Tauranga after several fires broke out at the settlement on Auckland's west coast in the early hours of May 7 last year.

He faced five arson charges and one of burglary.

The arson charges were for the blazes at Piha, while another was for a separate fire at central Auckland's Viaduct Event Centre.

Along with one house being evacuated and 20 others threatened, popular cafe Adey's Place was gutted by one of the fires.

About 90 firefighters and two helicopters were called out, with about seven hectares of scrub also destroyed.

Fire crews had also battled two fires on Lion Rock and a third on the embankment at the intersection of Marine Parade South and Beach Valley Rd.

At the time, police said there have been at least 15 suspicious fires around Piha in a fortnight.

Marson-Wood initially had name suppression following reports that threats had been made against him on social media.

Adey's Place owners Adrian and Vicki Doggett earlier told the Herald the fires were "heartbreaking".

"We live in a small, beautiful part of the world and these things are quite unusual to say the least but, my God, it affects you when it does," Adrian Doggett said.

A woman who knew Marson-Wood told the Herald after the fires that his family will be torn to bits.

"This will be devastating for everyone involved ... it was not the outcome I was hoping for," said the woman, who has known Marson-Wood since he was born.

She said Marson-Wood was a keen surfer who "doesn't have a hateful bone in his body".