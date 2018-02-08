A breakdown in Auckland's Waterview tunnel is causing delays for drivers heading south this morning.

The vehicle has been cleared from the right-hand lane in the tunnel and all lanes are fully open again, but drivers are being warned to expect delays as there is congestion in the area.

Several crashes have made for heavy traffic across the city during peak commute time, with rain making roads slicker.

Heading south on the Southwestern, a crash is blocking the right hand land just after Queenstown Rd. An earlier crash just after the Hastie Rd overbridge has been cleared.

Advertisement

A crash on the shoulder at Portage Rd in Papatoetoe has slowed traffic in both directions on the Southwestern motorway.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 9:45AM



A crash is blocking the right lane southbound after Queenstown Rd. Expect delays in the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/4XvC5Bknsu — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 8, 2018

A broken-down vehicle was cleared from the Southern Motorway's northbound right lane, just after Ellerslie, at 7.15am.



And a crash on the Southwestern motorway, heading north just after Puhinui Rd, has now been cleared but emergency services are still at the scene and traffic is slow.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to keep their headlights on, mind following distances and allow extra time in the poor conditions. The rain was expected to continue throughout peak commute time.