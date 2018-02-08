The body of a 46-year-old Christchurch man reported missing this week has been found.

Brendon Laughton had not been seen since early Monday morning and a missing person's report was lodged on Tuesday.

Police officers and search and rescue volunteers last night found him dead.

His death was not suspicious, police said, and his death had been referred to the coroner.

Advertisement

A friend of Laughton's, Sarcha Every, said this week his disappearance was very out of character.

"We just don't even know which way to turn. We are fortunate that we are resourceful people, but we are just absolutely flabbergasted."

She said they had no clue where he went after leaving his home.

"No, absolutely nothing, and we have pulled so many resources. We have had people out on the ground for the last 35 hours now."

Police thanked the public for their help locating the missing man and offered sympathies to friends and family.