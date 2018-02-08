The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand has welcomed an exhibition of Anne Frank which serves a reminder that the discrimination of Jews in World War II is still relevant today.

The exhibition called Anne Frank: Let Me Be Myself would tour around the country starting at the Auckland War Memorial Museum from tomorrow to May 13.

It followed more than 12 months of preparation by the Holocaust Centre.

The exhibition has already been seen by over 80 million people globally.

The team behind the tour are hoping for a record audience nationwide of 100,000 Kiwis aged 14 to 25.

In 2019 the exhibition will visit the National Army Museum in Waiouru, Waikato and Dunedin with other locations across both islands still being confirmed for 2020.