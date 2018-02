One person is dead following a crash on the Otira Highway in Westland.

Police and St John Ambulance staff rushed to the scene of the crash shortly before 4pm.

Two people were in the single car that was involved. One person died at the scene. The second person was airlifted to Grey Base Hospital with injuries.

The severity of the injuries were not yet known.

Advertisement

The road is now open and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.