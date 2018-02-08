An Auckland maternity store owner says she almost slid off the couch when she took a call from the Prime Minister's office, requesting a shopping appointment.

Katrena Drum owns and manages 3 Bears Maternity, a Titirangi-based store which started from Drum's garage back in 2013.

Since then, she said the business had grown to thrive. However she was bemused when she had an email from a Government staffer asking for an appointment.

Seeing as the store's hours were online, Drum found it a little odd, but went ahead and gave the woman a call.

"She said thanks so much for calling back, I'm actually calling on behalf of Jacinda Ardern," Drum said.

"It was 6.30 at night by that stage, and I just about slid off the couch."

The owner of Titirangi maternity store 3 Bears Maternity, Katrena Drum, was thrilled when she had a visit from the PM last weekend. Photo / Supplied

The woman from the Prime Minister's office explained Ardern was keen to find a local designer and had liked the look of 3 Bears' offering online.

Drum, 42, was told Ardern might not be able to come herself and in that instance, a staffer would come in to pick some items out on her behalf.

So she was astonished to see Ardern's bodyguard standing at the door of 3 Bears on Saturday afternoon.

After the bodyguard checked the shop over for security risks, he gave Ardern the all-clear. Next thing Drum knew, the Prime Minister was walking through the doors of her store.

Drum described the moment as overwhelming.

"I'd like to say I probably did quite a cool walk towards her, but I probably ran.

"When I approached her, I think I went to hug her and she went to shake. Or she went to shake and I went to hug and there was a bit of an awkward moment there.

"Finally I said to her, I've only been to a polling booth twice in my life - once was to vote for Helen Clark and the other was to vote for you."

With the ice sufficiently broken, Drum said she launched into showing Ardern a selection of clothing.

Ardern was there for some time, she said, and bought quite a few things.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said she called into 3 Bears Maternity because it was local and handy for her.

"I popped in to pick a few bit and pieces, including a couple of skirts and a jumpsuit, basically because I needed something to wear."

Ardern said she tried to buy locally made and from NZ-owned businesses where possible.

Drum said it was wonderful to see Ardern shopping locally.

"She's just so committed to New Zealand, and to businesses like mine you know, which are a Kiwiana story.

"The fact she came to us and chose to support that, is amazing."