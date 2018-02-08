An Auckland maternity store owner says she almost slid off the couch when she took a call from the Prime Minister's office, requesting a shopping appointment.

Katrena Drum owns and manages 3 Bears Maternity, a Titirangi-based store which started from Drum's garage back in 2013.

Since then, she said the business had grown to thrive. However she was bemused when she had an email from a Government staffer asking for an appointment.

Seeing as the store's hours were online, Drum found it a little odd, but went ahead and gave the woman a call.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"She said thanks so much for calling back, I'm actually calling on behalf of Jacinda Ardern," Drum said.

"It was 6.30 at night by that stage, and I just about slid off the couch."

The owner of Titirangi maternity store 3 Bears Maternity, Katrena Drum, was thrilled when she had a visit from the PM last weekend. Photo / Supplied
The owner of Titirangi maternity store 3 Bears Maternity, Katrena Drum, was thrilled when she had a visit from the PM last weekend. Photo / Supplied

The woman from the Prime Minister's office explained Ardern was keen to find a local designer and had liked the look of 3 Bears' offering online.

Drum, 42, was told Ardern might not be able to come herself and in that instance, a staffer would come in to pick some items out on her behalf.

So she was astonished to see Ardern's bodyguard standing at the door of 3 Bears on Saturday afternoon.

After the bodyguard checked the shop over for security risks, he gave Ardern the all-clear. Next thing Drum knew, the Prime Minister was walking through the doors of her store.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Simon Wilson: PM Jacinda Ardern's triumph at Waitangi

6 Feb, 2018 6:00pm
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Master weaver gifts wahakura bassinet to Ardern

8 Feb, 2018 7:00am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Waitangi exceeds PM's expectations

6 Feb, 2018 12:29pm
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Why Jacinda is not a sad example to all women

7 Feb, 2018 6:00pm
4 minutes to read

Drum described the moment as overwhelming.

"I'd like to say I probably did quite a cool walk towards her, but I probably ran.

"When I approached her, I think I went to hug her and she went to shake. Or she went to shake and I went to hug and there was a bit of an awkward moment there.

"Finally I said to her, I've only been to a polling booth twice in my life - once was to vote for Helen Clark and the other was to vote for you."

With the ice sufficiently broken, Drum said she launched into showing Ardern a selection of clothing.

Ardern was there for some time, she said, and bought quite a few things.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said she called into 3 Bears Maternity because it was local and handy for her.

"I popped in to pick a few bit and pieces, including a couple of skirts and a jumpsuit, basically because I needed something to wear."

Ardern said she tried to buy locally made and from NZ-owned businesses where possible.

Drum said it was wonderful to see Ardern shopping locally.

"She's just so committed to New Zealand, and to businesses like mine you know, which are a Kiwiana story.

"The fact she came to us and chose to support that, is amazing."