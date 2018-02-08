Police investigating the killing of a Dunedin teenager say they found an ''item of interest'' during a search at Blackhead this week.

Sixteen-year-old Amber-Rose Rush was found dead at a Corstorphine house on February 3.

A 30-year-old medical professional has been charged with her murder.

Police today said that the search at Blackhead quarry on Tuesday turned up ''an item of interest''.

Earlier this week, it was understood police were searching for the teen's cellphone which was believed to have been dumped there after her death, Fairfax reported.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said police still wanted to identify the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Camry or similar, which was parked in the carpark at Blackhead Quarry.

Police searched a waterway near Blackhead Quarry on Tuesday. Photo / Gregor Richardson

''We believe this vehicle was in the carpark between 11.30pm and 12.30am on Friday 2 and Saturday the 3 of February.

''We are also interested in any sightings of a silver two-door BMW that is believed to have travelled from Dunedin to Balclutha between midnight and about 2am on Saturday 3 February.''

He said members of the public had supplied ''a great deal of information'', which was assisting the investigation, and police were grateful for this help.

Colourful farewell planned

Amber-Rose's funeral is expected to be a colourful celebration of her life.

The ceremony will be held at Hope and Sons Chapel, in Andersons Bay Rd, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Saturday.

"Amber loved bright colours, so in respect of her wishes please do not wear any black clothing to the service,'' a family member said.

A private cremation will be held following the ceremony.

Amber-Rose's mother, Lisa Ann Rush, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook with an image showing the details of Saturday;s funeral.

"As much as I don't want to be posting this, my beautiful girls funeral is on Saturday, please share I'd love to see ambers [sic] friends celebrating her life," Lisa Ann said in the post.

"She was taken from us when her beautiful life was just beginning, but he cannot take the amazing memories and impact she has had in her 16 years on earth, and he will never have her soul, she is forever with me, my soulmate, best friend, daughter, love u baby girl xxxxx."

The request for a colourful farewell posted on Facebook by Amber-Rose's mother. Photo / via Facebook

Amber-Rose's mother also posted a touching image showing three arms sporting matching bird tattoos, inspired by a drawing done by the teen.

"Thank u Shane Waldron, my beautiful girls drawing is now with us for eternity," Lisa Ann wrote on Facebook.