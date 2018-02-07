All Stanley Bay ferry services are cancelled this morning because a vessel has broken down.

Auckland Transport says commuters should catch the Devonport ferry instead.

An AT spokesman said it hoped the service would be running again by this afternoon.

"Last night the Stanley Bay ferry had engine problems and had to be withdrawn from service.

"Fullers worked on it overnight, but it was not finished in time for this morning's services," he said.

"We are aiming for it to be back in service this afternoon, however, we won't know for sure until later today as the vessel is still being worked on."

Ferry services are also disrupted in the Coromandel, where the Fullers trip to Orapiu, Rotoroa and Coromandel has been cancelled because of bad weather.

A bus replacement service is available, but seats are limited.