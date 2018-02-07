A popular brand of frozen berries is being recalled over concerns it may contain a metal.

Supplied FFOWCS Williams Ltd said a particular batch of Orchard Gold Divine Duo Mixed Berries should not be eaten and taken back to the retailer for a refund.

The batch is numbered 1711131 and has a best-before date of November 30, 2019.



So far, there have been no reports of illness, but anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Advertisement

The product is sold in supermarkets throughout New Zealand.



For more information go to the FFOWCS Williams Ltd website or call (09) 849 2394.