A house has been badly damaged by fire in Queenstown.

Fire crews were called to the single-storey house on Weaver St, off Gorge Rd, just after 1am.

Nobody was injured in the fire on Weaver Street, Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

It took seven crews from Queenstown, Frankton and Alexandra to put out the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire and it's not being treated as suspicious.

A fire investigator will be at the scene this morning.