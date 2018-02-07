A motorcycle and a car have crashed in Clevedon today.

A police spokesperson said the collision happened at about 2.35pm on the Papakura-Clevedon Rd.

It is understood the motorcyclist was in a serious condition and was being taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road is currently closed.

Advertisement

It will remain closed for at least an hour as the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Cordons are in place at Clevedon-Takanini Road and West Rd.

Two St John's vehicles attended the scene of the crash.