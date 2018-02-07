

A Bethlehem woman twice rejected by her husband after almost 30 years of marriage lay in wait for another woman and attacked her as she stepped outside to her back door.

Noreen Mason, 54, yesterday pleaded guilty in the Tauranga District Court to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The police summary of facts said the victim suffered several injuries, including a broken left thumb, fractured right hand, fractured right eye socket with a laceration, a minor skull fracture behind her left ear and an injury to her left ear.

Police strongly opposed bail.

In late 2016 or early last year, Mason's husband left her and began a relationship with the victim, according to the police summary.

Sometime during 2017, the defendant's husband moved back home, but on January 24 this year he left again, leaving a note for Mason.

About 10.35pm that day the victim was at her Tauranga home.

Mason, who had been hiding on the property, attacked the victim as she stepped outside her back door to take some rubbish to the rear of her property.

Mason then left the property and went to her brother's address, where she was found by police and arrested.

Her lawyer, Rachael Adams, told Judge Thomas Ingram that despite the court having ordered a mental health report, she was satisfied her client was fit to plead to the charge.

Judge Ingram remanded Mason in custody pending sentencing on March 21.

The judge called for a home detention report but made no promises to Mason that would be the sentencing outcome. He also called for a restorative justice meeting report.