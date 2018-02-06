Police are still searching for a man who allegedly chased his partner and rammed the van she was hiding in a dozen times.

Police said Raquada-Charles Edwards was a drug user and is considered dangerous.

Monday's attack started at the Gull service station on Omahu Rd where a group of contractors waiting in their van where approached by a woman asking them to take her to the police station as her partner was going to beat her up.

Moments later a man, understood to be the distressed woman's partner, appeared at the side of the vehicle but Agworks van driver Lisa Mulligan drove away.

Mulligan said the man chased them down the road in his vehicle, ramming their white van up to 12 times.

The pursuit came to an end at the intersection of Grays Rd and Heretaunga St West, where another occupant of the van said the man "maneuvered" them into the roundabout before ramming them while they were stationary.

A witness said the man tried to climb into the van and grab the woman. When he was told the police would be called, he got back in his vehicle, rammed the van three more times and then drove off.

Four people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital. Two were discharged later that day.

The other two victims, a male in his 20s and a female in her 30s, were being supported by their families, police and Victim Support staff.

Police said the offender and the victim were known to each other.

Raquada-Charles Edwards is being sought by police and has a warrant out for his arrest. Photo / Supplied

Police said Edwards had links to Mayfair and Havelock North.



The vehicle used during the attack has been recovered by police.

Anyone with information as to Edwards' whereabouts is asked to contact the

police or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on

0800 555 111.