Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal crash in Waikino which resulted in the death of pregnant teen Kelsey Runga.

The serious crash unit is investigating the two-car collision, police said.

A female dog called Stormy ran from one of the vehicles after the crash and has not been seen since.

Runga, of Rotorua, died at the scene of the crash on the highway about 9pm on Friday night.

Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal crash in Waikino which resulted in the death of Kelsey Runga. Photo / Facebook

The teenager was believed to have been pregnant, having posted an ultrasound photo on social media last month.

Another person was flown to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries, and a third person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Anyone who saw the crash or may have seen Stormy since is asked to contact Thames police on 07 867 9604.