Several sightings of a black cat on the predator-free Rangitoto Island, in Auckland, have prompted a search and incursion response from the Department of Conservation (DOC).

At 12pm on Tuesday, Waitangi Day, DOC was alerted to two sightings of what "may be" a black cat at Islington Bay on the island.

DOC stafff on the island were seeking further information and checking in with bach owners as well as undertaking a preliminary search of the area where the feline was spotted, DOC Auckland operations manager John Gailee said.

The shoreline of Rangitoto Island. Photo / Robert Bruce

The potential presence of a cat on the pest-free island was of great concern to DOC and subsequently a full cat incursion response was being undertaken.

The island had been pest free since 2011 and is home to threatened native species that are at risk of being preyed on by the predator.

Birds such as the endangered Saddleback, Tui and Kaka call the island home.