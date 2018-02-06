The warm weather of Waitangi Day spells the end of scorching temperatures with forecasters predicting the South's run of 30C days may be over.

While an easterly flow was moving down the North Island from the tropics, bringing cool temperatures and rain with it, the country would enjoy more warm weather before autumn set in.

Thousands of Kiwis were out enjoying the sun and beaches with friends and family on Waitangi Day. But down South, the Southern Alps got a fresh dusting of snow this morning.

On Tuesday Gisborne was the hottest, reaching 28C, while Gore in the South Island was a stark contrast at 12C.

The cool weather and rain would begin in the top of the North Island on Thursday and drift south on Friday.

Wednesday would see temperatures cool in the north, with cloud cover moving over Northland, then down the North Island.

"The top of the North Island and Auckland will see an easterly flow kick in this evening (Tuesday) and overnight.

"Across the country we will see lower temperatures than we have seen over the last couple of days," MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said.

On Friday rain would move down through Northland and Auckland to Rotorua, Taupo, Gisborne and other areas in the central North Island.

But for the South Island it would be very settled with no rain expected until Sunday, he said.

Weatherwatch said that a dusting of snow in the middle of a New Zealand summer was not uncommon, but it was likely the South Island's summer heat had peaked.

"The next few days will see a gradual warm-up, but long-range data suggests we may not be seeing many 30C-plus days coming up with highs mainly in the mid 20s," a Weatherwatch NZ spokesperson said.

"Overnight lows will be in the single digits for the next couple of nights but by the end of the week and weekend the humid noreast flow around New Zealand will see overnight lows in the mid teens and low 20s."

The North Island would soon be back to high humidity thanks to a subtropical flow. Overnight temperatures would drop only a few degrees from daytime highs.

Low temperatures overnight tonight/early tomorrow morning. Single figures for some, but everyone should be dropping below 20C! More temperatures: https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^CF pic.twitter.com/MgzwafryZB — MetService (@MetService) February 6, 2018

MetService reports there is moderate confidence rainfall could meet warning criteria in Northland from Friday to Sunday.

There is also low confidence winds could reach gale-force speed for Northland on Thursday and Saturday.

Tomorrow's forecast

Whangarei:

Showers. SE. High 25C Low 18C

Auckland:

Showers. E. High 24C Low 15C

Tauranga:

Fine. E. High 24C Low 15C

Napier:

Drizzle. SE. High 21C Low 16C

Wellington:

Fine. High 21C Low 13C

Christchurch:

Cloudy. High 20C Low 10C

Dunedin:

Cloudy. W. High 18 Low 12C