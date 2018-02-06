Emergency services have been spotted searching a Dunedin quarry as part of the investigation into the murder of Amber-Rose Rush.

Police were photographed prodding the ground in the pond at Blackhead Quarry with sticks today.

It was understood police were searching for the teen's cellphone which was believed to have been dumped there after her death, Fairfax reported.

Amber-Rose Rush, right, and her mother Lisa Ann in this undated photograph. Amber-Rose was found murdered in her Dunedin home earlier this month. Photo / Supplied

Police search team scours a small pond at Blackhead Quarry on Waitangi Day morning. Photo / Gregor Richardson

A police spokeswoman said police were continuing inquiries into the death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose on February 3.

"Police have today been in the Blackhead Rd area conducting inquiries and searching a pond as part of the ongoing investigation."

The quarry is 4km from Amber-Rose's Clermiston Ave home.

A 30-year-old doctor, who is charged with killing Amber-Rose, was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody by consent yesterday until he appears in the High Court on February 20.

Police have issued a call for anyone who may have been in the Blackhead Quarry or beach area between 11:30pm on Friday, February 2 and 12:30am on Saturday, February 3 to get in touch with them.

Police confirmed they searched the pond as part of an ongoing investigation. Photo / Gregor Richardson

"In particular, police would like to speak to the occupants of a black Toyota Camry that was in the car park near the pond around this time, and may have witnessed something," Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said.

If you were in the area or saw something that may assist with inquiries please contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800, or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.