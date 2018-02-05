The search for a teenager feared drowned at a popular Christchurch beach will resume this morning.

The 14-year-old was one of two boys swimming at Scarborough Beach, in Sumner, yesterday afternoon when he disappeared in choppy waters.

A search launched just before 3.30pm by authorities was scaled back after 5pm. However, the boy's family continued to search.

A police spokeswoman said today the search would continue at first light.

Advertisement

Today's forecast is for a few morning showers clearing but remaining mostly cloudy.