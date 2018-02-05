An emergency landing of a DHL freight plane at Auckland Airport has closed one of the runways.

Emergency services responded to reports of an airplane that got into trouble at Auckland Airport on Monday night.

At 8.30pm police were alerted to reports of a "plane in trouble" and at 8.40pm the plane had landed, a police spokeswoman said.

A crippled DHL 757 has blocked the runway after #emergency landing at #aucklandairport — Andrew Russell (@DhcometAndrew) February 5, 2018

No one was injured.

A runway was temporarily closed while hydraulic fluid was cleaned from the landing strip, an Auckland Airport spokeswoman said.

While the runway was closed there were delays of up to 15 minutes for some planes, an the spokesman said.

The runway was reopened about 9.30pm.

Two crew were on board.