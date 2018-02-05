In a bid to create a underwater environment that provides clear conditions for cameras and safe conditions for actors, an Auckland film studio has created a unique indoor dive tank.

Kumeu Film Studios, based in Auckland, has created a chlorine-free 5m deep and 18m in diameter dive tank that is ideal for actors spending long periods of time underwater capturing the perfect scene.

The system was a state-of-the-art Hydroxypure/Ozone water treatment system that created crystal-clear water for cameras.

The system has already been put to work filming a scene for United States drama series The Shannara Chronicles.