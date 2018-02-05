A luxury car dealer has allegedly failed to show in court today after being charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police over the holiday season.

A warrant has been issued to arrest Angus Mauger Cockram, director of the Euromarque dealership in Christchurch, which sells Maseratis, Ferraris, Alfa Romeos, Fiats, Mercedes Benz, and Range Rovers.

The 52-year-old, of the upmarket city suburb of Merivale, was not answering calls today. His cellphone went to voicemail and his office direct dial is constantly engaged.

Charging documents allege Cockram drove a Euromarque vehicle dangerously on Mouse Point Rd just north of Culverden on December 30 last year.

It's alleged he also failed to stop for police flashing blue and red lights, or sounding a siren, and then intentionally obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty.

He was summonsed to appear at Christchurch District Court this morning.

But he allegedly didn't show and court staff confirmed this afternoon a warrant for his arrest was issued.

The Cockram family are well-known in Christchurch automotive circles. The Cockram Motor Group dates back to 1940.

Angus Cockram is a director of Cockram Motor Group, Euromarque Holdings, and Gary Cockram Blenheim, along with various other companies. He also owns several properties in the city and has been an outspoken critic of the post-quake rebuild.