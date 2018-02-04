A van full of orchard workers was rammed multiple times following an early morning domestic incident in Hastings this morning.

It's understood a female asking for safety following an altercation with a male, was invited into the workers' van. Early reports say the male then drove a vehicle into the van multiple times, with the van rolling onto its side.

A van was rammed multiple times in Hastings this morning. Photo File

Roads in central Hastings were blocked due to the incident.

The altercation happened just before 6.10am. Early reports indicated passengers had been trapped inside the van following the collisions which occurred near the intersection of Beresford Street and Methuen Street.

An occupant of the van said the male motorist rammed the van numerous times. "He chased us and rammed us all the way down Omahu Rd," the man said. "He manoeuvred us into the roundabout and rammed us while we were stationary".

Beresford St resident Ella Ayto said she was fast asleep when she awoke to a loud bang and what she thought was a man angrily yelling. "I heard a crash and looked outside to see what was happening. It was a loud bang and there were some people outside and a guy who sounded very angry."

Ms Ayto said by the time she looked outside she could see people in high visibility vests walking around and assumed emergency services had already been called. The van was upright with a large dent in the back, she said.

"It looked like the people who were in the van were out and walking around. No one looked I injured. When I went outside it looked like everything was under control."

Cordons were in place near the scene, including Heretaunga Street West from Townshend Street to Grays Road.

Injuries were unclear at this stage and the Serious Crash Unit is on scene.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area if possible.