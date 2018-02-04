One man is in hospital with serious injuries and another facing serious charges after an altercation in South Auckland early this morning.

Police and ambulance were called to an address in Marjorie Pl, Otahuhu, about 1.10am with reports one person had been critically injured.

"Inquiries suggest two men, who were known to each other, had got into an altercation at a private residence," a police spokesperson said.

"The man who was initially in a critical condition is now understood to be in a serious condition in hospital."

A 50-year-old Otahuhu man is expected to appear in Manukau District Court today on serious charges, which are yet to be confirmed.